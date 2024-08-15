Block 1 Classes

A differentiated class for children 3-7 years old, learning about the wonderful season of fall! Join us for pumpkin dissections, fire fighting and other personal safety topics, and many art and science experiments, including a child-friendly introduction to cryptozoology! With this child-led, play-based class, the possibilities are endless! STEAM Engines is also offered in third block as an extension of the learning in the first block, not as a repeat class. The first block will take more of the art focus and the third block will take more of the science focus.

