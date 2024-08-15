eventClosed

Block 1 Classes

$

Remaining Registration per family
$25
One per family for the remainder of the $50 deposit. This is non refundable and goes toward building expenses and administrative supplies. *Directors and Teachers are volunteer positions and are not paid any amount beyond discounted registration.
Little STEAM Engines - Instructor Shay (ages 3-7 years old)
$5
A differentiated class for children 3-7 years old, learning about the wonderful season of fall! Join us for pumpkin dissections, fire fighting and other personal safety topics, and many art and science experiments, including a child-friendly introduction to cryptozoology! With this child-led, play-based class, the possibilities are endless! STEAM Engines is also offered in third block as an extension of the learning in the first block, not as a repeat class. The first block will take more of the art focus and the third block will take more of the science focus.
Anime Manga for Beginners - Instructor Emma (ages 9+)
$10
* Must be able to work largely independently * Strong reading abilities are necessary * Basic fine motor skills are required such as independently cutting, writing, gluing, opening containers without assistance, etc. * Advanced fine motor skills are preferred such as carving, basic drawing, detailed cutting, shaping clay, etc. This class will be focused on learning: how to read manga, and basic anime/manga drawing techniques. Activities related to Japanese culture and traditions such as: sushi making, martial arts, origami and games. Mini manga library for the class!
Exploring Human Behavior - Instructor Jayla (ages 7+)
$10
Have you ever wondered why we do what we do, or how your opinions impact your behavior? During this fun and hands-on course, we will explore the accuracy of eyewitness testimony, human memory, how our senses and preferences influence our perceptions, and so much more!

