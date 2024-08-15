Block 1 Classes

One per family for the remainder of the $50 deposit. This is non refundable and goes toward building expenses and administrative supplies. *Directors and Teachers are volunteer positions and are not paid any amount beyond discounted registration.
One per family for the remainder of the $50 deposit. This is non refundable and goes toward building expenses and administrative supplies. *Directors and Teachers are volunteer positions and are not paid any amount beyond discounted registration.
Little STEAM Engines - Instructor Shay (ages 3-7 years old)
$5
A differentiated class for children 3-7 years old, learning about the wonderful season of fall! Join us for pumpkin dissections, fire fighting and other personal safety topics, and many art and science experiments, including a child-friendly introduction to cryptozoology! With this child-led, play-based class, the possibilities are endless!
STEAM Engines is also offered in third block as an extension of the learning in the first block, not as a repeat class. The first block will take more of the art focus and the third block will take more of the science focus.
A differentiated class for children 3-7 years old, learning about the wonderful season of fall! Join us for pumpkin dissections, fire fighting and other personal safety topics, and many art and science experiments, including a child-friendly introduction to cryptozoology! With this child-led, play-based class, the possibilities are endless!
STEAM Engines is also offered in third block as an extension of the learning in the first block, not as a repeat class. The first block will take more of the art focus and the third block will take more of the science focus.
Anime Manga for Beginners - Instructor Emma (ages 9+)
$10
* Must be able to work largely independently
* Strong reading abilities are necessary
* Basic fine motor skills are required such as independently cutting, writing, gluing, opening containers without assistance, etc.
* Advanced fine motor skills are preferred such as carving, basic drawing, detailed cutting, shaping clay, etc.
This class will be focused on learning: how to read manga, and basic anime/manga drawing techniques. Activities related to Japanese culture and traditions such as: sushi making, martial arts, origami and games. Mini manga library for the class!
* Must be able to work largely independently
* Strong reading abilities are necessary
* Basic fine motor skills are required such as independently cutting, writing, gluing, opening containers without assistance, etc.
* Advanced fine motor skills are preferred such as carving, basic drawing, detailed cutting, shaping clay, etc.
This class will be focused on learning: how to read manga, and basic anime/manga drawing techniques. Activities related to Japanese culture and traditions such as: sushi making, martial arts, origami and games. Mini manga library for the class!
Exploring Human Behavior - Instructor Jayla (ages 7+)
$10
Have you ever wondered why we do what we do, or how your opinions impact your behavior? During this fun and hands-on course, we will explore the accuracy of eyewitness testimony, human memory, how our senses and preferences influence our perceptions, and so much more!
Have you ever wondered why we do what we do, or how your opinions impact your behavior? During this fun and hands-on course, we will explore the accuracy of eyewitness testimony, human memory, how our senses and preferences influence our perceptions, and so much more!