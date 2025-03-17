Family,





We are building communities that care. You are at the heart of our Sacred Spaces 911 Campaign, supporting our Guardian Resource Team, ensuring Project Home is Fully Funded, and able to handle all administrative costs and provide work for our Kings and Queens.





Your participation in AFI Weaving Circle is literally weaving a new story within their lives and within our community. Investing in the health of our community and ensuring our Kings and Queens have a vibrant community to be welcomed into, is what you are creating.





You are also creating deeper connections with those who are or will be a part of your AFI Weaving Circle. This goes far beyond your generous monetary investment. Our AFI Weaving Circle members also serve as a resource to one another. We are securing our community from within and without. And we could not do this without your service!





Your contribution supports us in purchasing materials needed to produce the clothing and household goods, you will create in your Circle. These products will be sold to support the operations of Project Home, including securing safe temporary and permanent homes for our Kings and Queens. It allows us to have the resources on hand to provide for our Guardian Emergency Response Teams on the ground who are caring for the unique needs of our Kings and Queens.





We thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude for you. It is because of you that our Kings and Queens dignity will be restored, as their independence is restored; along with their interdependence on the community. You are leading the way for them to have work producing products that will be in their homes as well as in many homes within our community.





Welcome to Project Home and Our Sacred Spaces Family, where we are restoring our cultural values and traditions to rebuild our community!












