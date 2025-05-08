Mid-Tex 2025

The oldest square dancing festival in Texas!
Round Dance workshops location:
Divine Savior Church
23857 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Liberty Hill, TX 78642 (map)
All other events location:
Georgetown Community Center
445 E Morrow St, Georgetown, TX 78626 (map)
Contact Pres. Tricia Morley (713) 598-8875 or Dennis Artz (713) 305-3487 for more information.
You can download the event flyer here
Pre-Registration is available through April 30th , 2025.
The last date to cancel for a full refund is May 8th , 2025.
To cancel, please notify Tom Bohmfalk via email by May 8th, 2025.