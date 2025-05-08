Logo
Austin Square and Round Dance
Mid-Tex 2025

The oldest square dancing festival in Texas!


Round Dance workshops location:

Divine Savior Church
23857 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Liberty Hill, TX 78642 (map)


All other events location:

Georgetown Community Center

445 E Morrow St, Georgetown, TX 78626 (map)


Contact Pres. Tricia Morley (713) 598-8875 or Dennis Artz (713) 305-3487 for more information. 


You can download the event flyer here

Pre-Registration is available through April 30th , 2025. 

The last date to cancel for a full refund is May 8th , 2025. 

To cancel, please notify Tom Bohmfalk via email by May 8th, 2025.



