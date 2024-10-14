St Jude Childrens Research Hospital Inc
Tri Delta's House of Hope
1503 Olympia Way
College Station, TX 77840
General admission
$7
GA & Food/Drinks
Family
$35
3x GA, Food/ Drink, Custom Family Buttons (one for each member of family), 10 tickets for raffle
Family Plus
$75
4x GA, Food/Drink, Custom Family Buttons, 40 raffle tickets, parking in Tri Delta lot/ front of house
Raffle (10 tickets)
$15
10 raffle tickets
Raffle (20 tickets)
$25
20 raffle tickets
Raffle (30 tickets)
$35
30 raffle tickets
PARKING AT TRI DELTA HOUSE
$30
Prime parking at Tri Delta! Only 12 are available. If you have already purchased Family Plus, you DO NOT need to buy this option
Custom Family Buttons
$15
If you have already purchased Family Plus OR Family, you DO NOT need to buy this option! For GA who would like to get buttons made with their tri delta
$
