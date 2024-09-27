2025 MBBJ Ticket and Merch Sales

1 Circle Drive

Meredith, NH 03253

On-site Sale / Event Badge for Weekend & Show
$20

$20 Regular Ticket for one. Participate in all regular weekend singing events. Entry to the Saturday night show is included. Friday night dinner and Saturday night afterglow are additional charges.

Every attendee and/or performer must purchase a ticket. Exchange THIS ticket for your "official" badge at Registration (Prescott Park 3-5:30 Friday) or at the Community Center after 5:30 on Friday and all day Saturday. Rain or shine. No refunds.

DINNER - FRIDAY Night
$15

Admit one to the 2024 Friday Night Dinner and Afterglow at the Community Center.

Add to your registration now and pick up your dinner ticket when you pick up your badge at registration. No refunds.

Dinner menu: Crockpot and Casserole buffet, cold salads, refreshments, desserts

SHOW only - Saturday Night
$15

Admit one to the 2025 Saturday Night Great Gathering Show. Exchange THIS ticket for an "official" entry badge at Registration. No refunds. Show entry is included with a weekend badge. Find last-minute updates at https://www.nedistrict.org/jamboree

AFTERGLOW - Saturday Night
$7

Admit one for the 2025 Saturday Night Afterglow. Add to your Registration now and pick up your Glow ticket when you pick up your badge at Registration. Entry fee and donations to Destination Imagination also accepted at the door. No refunds.

TEE SHIRT, Jamboree logo (a classic collector's item!)
$20

One SS Gildan TEE SHIRT - 100% UltraCotton - white w/ full-color Jamboree logo front/center. In sizes S-M-L-XL-2X-3X. Bring your print or display receipt to Registration to pick up. See picture online at Jamboree page! Own your own Jamboree memorabilia. Makes a great quartet outfit too!

MUG, 15 oz., white ceramic, dual logo. Packaged.
$20

One custom logo white ceramic mug, 15 oz., with logo on both sides. Packaged in Styrofoam cube. Bring your print or display receipt to Registration to get yours!

HAT, baseball Cap with Jamboree logo
$20

One custom logo baseball cap (colors vary). Bring your printed receipt or display your receipt to the Registration Staff to get yours!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing