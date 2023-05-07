Business "ALLY" Sponsorship/ Partnership

Rainbow Ally = $700- $1,000 o Featured listing in our Pride Business Directory o Recognition as the top sponsor on Social Media channels o 4 VIP tickets to Edgewater Pride Kickoff Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th o Opportunity to set up a booth at the Kick-off Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th

Rainbow Ally = $700- $1,000 o Featured listing in our Pride Business Directory o Recognition as the top sponsor on Social Media channels o 4 VIP tickets to Edgewater Pride Kickoff Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th o Opportunity to set up a booth at the Kick-off Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th

seeMoreDetailsMobile