Business "ALLY" Sponsorship/ Partnership

Rainbow Ally = $700- $1,000
o Featured listing in our Pride Business Directory
o Recognition as the top sponsor on Social Media channels
o 4 VIP tickets to Edgewater Pride Kickoff Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th
o Opportunity to set up a booth at the Kick-off Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th
Gold ALLY = $250 - $699
Gold Ally = $250 - $699
o Listing in our Pride Business Directory
o Recognition as a sponsor on social media channels
o 2 VIP tickets to Edgewater Pride Kickoff Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th
o Opportunity to set up a booth at the Kick-off Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th
Silver ALLY = $100 - $249
Silver Ally = $100 - $249
o Listing in our Pride Business Directory
o Recognition as a sponsor on social media channels
o 1 VIP ticket to Edgewater Pride Kickoff Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th
