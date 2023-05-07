Business "ALLY" Sponsorship/ Partnership

Rainbow ALLY = $700- $1,000
$700
Rainbow Ally = $700- $1,000 o Featured listing in our Pride Business Directory o Recognition as the top sponsor on Social Media channels o 4 VIP tickets to Edgewater Pride Kickoff Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th o Opportunity to set up a booth at the Kick-off Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th
Gold ALLY = $250 - $699
$250
Gold Ally = $250 - $699 o Listing in our Pride Business Directory o Recognition as a sponsor on social media channels o 2 VIP tickets to Edgewater Pride Kickoff Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th o Opportunity to set up a booth at the Kick-off Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th
Silver ALLY = $100 - $249
$100
Silver Ally = $100 - $249 o Listing in our Pride Business Directory o Recognition as a sponsor on social media channels o 1 VIP ticket to Edgewater Pride Kickoff Party at The Wardian Sat May 20th
