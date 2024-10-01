Copy 3rd Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Banquet

Gather your friends, both ladies and gentlemen, for an unforgettable 3rd Annual Girls Night Out at our Domestic Violence Awareness Banquet. More than just fun, this event is about making a real impact. As The Sugie Lane Foundation, we're committed to combating domestic violence and supporting families and children impacted by this heart-wrenching reality. Join us for an evening of empowerment, camaraderie, and raising awareness for a cause that truly matters. Together, let's forge a safer and brighter future for all. Your presence is essential in creating change.





Join us for an unforgettable night of excitement and purpose, featuring:

💜 10+ Raffle Purses, including a Louis Vuitton, GUCCI, and designer brands like Marc Jacobs, Coach, Kate Spade, and Michael Kors!

💜 Inspirational Guest Speaker(s)

🎁 Door Prizes announced every 30 minutes

🎡 Spin The Wheel for more tickets and fabulous items

🤫 Engaging Silent Auction

📸 Capture Memories at the Photo Booth

🥂 Enjoy Crafted Drinks with Our Bartender🎶 Groove to Live Music

🌮 Savor Delicious Treats at the Taco Bar





Secure your spot now before it's too late!

Sponsorship Tables

Purple Tables: $500

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS: $60

Don't miss out on this incredible event! Get your tickets ASAP.