FREE RSVP for SFITE FDOT Systems Engineering Workshop

Do you have a project with Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) components or would you like to learn more about how to successfully implement transportation systems management and operations projects? Then this training is for you! The systems engineering process is required for all ITS projects using Federal funds as well as any high-risk ITS projects. This process allows you to implement technology projects with the end users’ needs in mind.





Join us for a FREE two-hour workshop at FDOT D4 Auditorium to learn about the FDOT Systems Engineering procedure, forms and templates, implementation process, and how Systems Engineering benefits project/program development.





PDH credits will be provided to all attendees.





Speakers:

James Landini, PE

TSM&O Program Development Engineer

The State Traffic Engineering and Operations Office

Florida Department of Transportation Central Office





Alexandra Lopez, PE, PTOE

TSM&O Program Engineer

Florida Department of Transportation District 4





Jill Capelli, PE

Senior Vice President

Kimley-Horn



