Da Krewe Du Roux

Offered by

Da Krewe Du Roux

About this shop

Da Krewe du Roux's Online Shop

Chicken Run T-shirt - Adult
$20

Cluck yeah, you need this shirt. Celebrate Da Chicken Run in style with the must‑have tee of the season. Soft, bold, and full of Krewe energy.

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Chicken Run T-shirt - Child
$15

Cluck yeah, the kids need this tee. Let your little chicken chaser show off their DKDR spirit with the cutest Da Chicken Run shirt around.

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Members Only Krewe T-shirt - Adult
$20

Exclusive DKDR Member Tee. Designed for our Krewe and our Krewe alone — a comfortable, high‑quality shirt that celebrates your place in the DKDR family.

Members Only Krewe T-shirt Child
$15

Made just for our littlest Krewe members — a soft, comfy shirt that celebrates their place in the DKDR family.

Public Krewe T-shirt - Adult
$20

Exclusive DKDR Tee.

Public Krewe T-shirt Child
$15
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Krewe Patriotic T-shirt - Adult
$20

A patriotic DKDR tee made for our Krewe members who love a little stars‑and‑stripes flair. Comfortable, timeless, and perfect for showing your pride in both your country and your Krewe..

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Krewe Patriotic T-shirt - Child
$15

A kid‑size patriotic DKDR tee that’s big on comfort and Krewe pride — perfect for parades and playtime.

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Members - Case of Beads
$51.50
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Members Medallions - Bag
$21

1 dozen

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Members Medallions - Individual
$2.65

Single Item

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Members Rubber Beads - Bag
$21

1 dozen

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Members Rubber Beads - Individual
$2
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Members Polystone Beads - Bag
$25.75

Quantity 10

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Members Polystone Beads - Individual
$3.25

single

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Krewe Key Chain/Bottle Opener
$2
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Krewe Logo Fan
$5
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Krewe 10 yr Logo Fan
$5
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Krewe Stickers
$3.09

ea

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Krewe Sunglasses
$3
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