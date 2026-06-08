Da Krewe du Roux's Online Shop

About this shop
Cluck yeah, you need this shirt. Celebrate Da Chicken Run in style with the must‑have tee of the season. Soft, bold, and full of Krewe energy.
Cluck yeah, the kids need this tee. Let your little chicken chaser show off their DKDR spirit with the cutest Da Chicken Run shirt around.
Exclusive DKDR Member Tee. Designed for our Krewe and our Krewe alone — a comfortable, high‑quality shirt that celebrates your place in the DKDR family.
Made just for our littlest Krewe members — a soft, comfy shirt that celebrates their place in the DKDR family.
Exclusive DKDR Tee.
A patriotic DKDR tee made for our Krewe members who love a little stars‑and‑stripes flair. Comfortable, timeless, and perfect for showing your pride in both your country and your Krewe..
A kid‑size patriotic DKDR tee that’s big on comfort and Krewe pride — perfect for parades and playtime.
1 dozen
Single Item
1 dozen
Quantity 10
single
ea
$
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