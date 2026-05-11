Da Vinci Waldorf School's Enchanted Forest Fundraiser

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Starting bid
Donated by Margaret and Matt Myren—longtime DVWS community members and parents of four DVWS alumni
Gather friends or extended family for a four-night stay at a spacious and beautifully designed lake house in Beachwalk Resort—a charming beach community in Michigan City, Indiana.
Additional Photos: https://davinciwaldorfschool.org/fundraiser-spotlight-lake-house-getaway-beachwalk-resort/
This thoughtfully designed home comfortably sleeps 12–14 guests, with room for additional guests using pullouts and futons, and offers generous space to gather and unwind, with soaring ceilings, lofted living spaces, a large screened porch, wraparound decks, pond and lake views, and inviting shared living areas throughout.
Private amenities include a hot tub, golf cart, and fire pit.
Beachwalk Resort amenities include:
Spend your days exploring nearby beaches and dunes, relaxing on the porch with coffee or a book, gathering around the fire pit in the evening, or enjoying time together with multiple families or generations under one roof.
Located just minutes from Lake Michigan beaches, Indiana Dunes National Park and Nature Preserve, Warren Dunes, Lake Kai, the Washington Park Zoo and its historic lakeside observation tower, as well as the many restaurants, shops, and attractions of Michigan City.
Stay includes:
Sleeping arrangements include:
Dates to be arranged with the winning bidder.
Unavailable July 25–August 9, 2026
Starting bid
“Take me out to the ballgame…”
Donated by Susan England and Kevin Roach
Head to Wrigley Field for an unforgettable summer afternoon as the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 1:20 PM.
This package includes two tickets to one of the season’s biggest matchups at one of baseball’s most beloved ballparks. Grab a hot dog, soak in the atmosphere, and enjoy a perfect Chicago summer day at the game!
Seats are located in Section 314L with a beautiful elevated view of the field and skyline. These seats are especially wonderful for summer games, offering shade from direct afternoon sun and overhead protection in the event of rain.
Check out the view:
https://davinciwaldorfschool.org/wp-content/uploads/image02.jpeg
Estimated value: approximately $1000 for the pair
Starting bid
Handcrafted from colorful wool roving using the wet felting process, each butterfly was individually shaped and cut by hand before being assembled into this whimsical hanging mobile.
This piece was inspired by the 100th anniversary of Waldorf Early Childhood Education, for which the butterfly was chosen as a symbol of childhood itself. Just as a caterpillar seeks warmth, nourishment, rest, and protection before transforming into a butterfly capable of flight, the early years of childhood are a time of profound growth and becoming.
In Waldorf early childhood education, great care is given to creating a warm and dependable environment where children can grow through rhythm, nourishment, storytelling, music, movement, imaginative play, and deep connection with the natural world.
May these butterflies serve as a gentle reminder of the wonder, beauty, and preciousness of childhood — and of our shared responsibility to safeguard it.
Starting bid
Bee and Insect Water Cup: Single Cup with Stake
Help support pollinators, and the school!
Students began this project by hand modeling the cup bases from clay, then we created petals and leaves to attach. Once the flowers were fired in the kiln (Thank you Joe Z!), the children glazed them in the beautiful colors you see.
The flower cups are attached with wire to sumac branches to use as a garden stake. They are best placed in sunny gardens to provide pollinators like bees and butterflies a perfect sip of water.
Starting bid
Bee and Insect Water Cup: Double Cup with Stake
Help support pollinators, and the school!
Students began this project by hand modeling the cup bases from clay, then we created petals and leaves to attach. Once the flowers were fired in the kiln (Thank you Joe Z!), the children glazed them in the beautiful colors you see.
The flower cups are attached with wire to sumac branches to use as a garden stake. They are best placed in sunny gardens to provide pollinators like bees and butterflies a perfect sip of water.
Starting bid
Bee and Insect Water Cup: Triple Cup with Stake
Help support pollinators, and the school!
Students began this project by hand modeling the cup bases from clay, then we created petals and leaves to attach. Once the flowers were fired in the kiln (Thank you Joe Z!), the children glazed them in the beautiful colors you see.
The flower cups are attached with wire to sumac branches to use as a garden stake. They are best placed in sunny gardens to provide pollinators like bees and butterflies a perfect sip of water.
Starting bid
The second and third grade students have been hard at work creating a colorful and functional piece of textile art inspired by traditional homesteading crafts.
This hand-tied Amish Knot Rug—sometimes called a “toothbrush rug” because the original shuttle tools were often made from carved toothbrush handles—has been created entirely by hand using simple handmade tools crafted from popsicle sticks, masking tape, and paperclips. In the spirit of traditional folk crafts, the students transformed everyday materials into something both beautiful and useful.
Throughout the project, each child selected, prepared, and tied fabric strips into the growing rug, contributing their own colors and handiwork to the collective piece. The work connects naturally to this year’s studies of homesteading, handcrafts, and practical arts, continuing the thread begun earlier in the year with woven wicker baskets.
The finished rug measures approximately 20–24 inches in diameter and would make a cozy accent for a reading nook, bedside space, or welcoming entryway.
Starting bid
The fourth grade students collaborated to create this wet- and needle-felted wall hanging inspired by the colors and renewal of spring.
The class began by imagining and designing the scene together before carefully layering soft wool roving and using the traditional wet felting process to form the landscape. Needle felting techniques were then added to create flowers, grasses, clouds, and texture throughout the piece.
As part of the fourth grade zoology curriculum, sheep’s wool was intentionally chosen as the primary material, helping students form a direct connection between the animal kingdom, handcraft, and artistic expression.
Mounted on a natural branch, the finished piece celebrates both the beauty of spring and the creativity of many hands working together.
Starting bid
Two sets available.
The fifth and sixth grade students have been creating two sets of handwoven raffia baskets using both natural raffia and vibrant, bold colors.
Students began by shaping, cutting, and punching clay base disks, which were then fired to create sturdy foundations designed to last for years to come. From there, the students carefully wrapped, stitched, and built each basket by hand, drawing on skills strengthened through their handwork studies.
Each basket reflects the individuality and craftsmanship of its makers while also celebrating the beauty of practical handmade objects. Perfect for holding everything from keys and craft supplies to treasured collections of acorns, stones, or small keepsakes, these colorful baskets bring warmth, usefulness, and artistry into everyday life.
Starting bid
Two sets available.
The fifth and sixth grade students have been creating two sets of handwoven raffia baskets using both natural raffia and vibrant, bold colors.
Students began by shaping, cutting, and punching clay base disks, which were then fired to create sturdy foundations designed to last for years to come. From there, the students carefully wrapped, stitched, and built each basket by hand, drawing on skills strengthened through their handwork studies.
Each basket reflects the individuality and craftsmanship of its makers while also celebrating the beauty of practical handmade objects. Perfect for holding everything from keys and craft supplies to treasured collections of acorns, stones, or small keepsakes, these colorful baskets bring warmth, usefulness, and artistry into everyday life.
Starting bid
After the overwhelming popularity of this year’s Arts Rotation mugs, the seventh and eighth grade students are delighted to offer a special custom set of four handmade ceramic mugs, created to order.
The winning bidder may choose a coordinated matching set or select unique designs for each mug. Students will work with a variety of forms, textures, colors, and decorative details to create pieces that are both beautiful and functional. The mugs shown here offer just a glimpse of the many possibilities.
Each mug will be individually handbuilt, glazed, and kiln-fired by students, making every piece one of a kind and full of character.
Perfect for morning coffee, tea rituals, cozy reading days, or gifting to loved ones, this set celebrates the artistry, craftsmanship, and creativity of our middle school students.
Starting bid
Visit here to donate: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/enchanted-forest-paddle-raise
Not every forest treasure is tangible.
This Paddle Raise invitation supports the classrooms, teachers, and everyday experiences that make Da Vinci Waldorf School what it is. Contributions of any amount are warmly welcomed.
You are welcome to place a bid here as a gift to the school, or visit the dedicated Paddle Raise at the link above.
Starting bid
Two separate punch passes available
Need to make an early meeting? Schedule an appointment before school? Enjoy a quieter start to the morning once in a while?
Each punch pass includes five drop-ins to our Before Care program, running from 7:30–8:30 AM.
Starting bid
Two separate punch passes available
Need to make an early meeting? Schedule an appointment before school? Enjoy a quieter start to the morning once in a while?
Each punch pass includes five drop-ins to our Before Care program, running from 7:30–8:30 AM.
Starting bid
Two separate punch passes available
A late pickup. An unexpected obligation. Traffic that suddenly turns a simple afternoon into a puzzle.
These five-visit After Care punch passes are a little like the treasured “Get Out of Jail Free” card from Monopoly: there when you need them most.
Valid for drop-ins to our After Care program from 3:30–6:00 PM.
Starting bid
Two separate punch passes available
A late pickup. An unexpected obligation. Traffic that suddenly turns a simple afternoon into a puzzle.
These five-visit After Care punch passes are a little like the treasured “Get Out of Jail Free” card from Monopoly: there when you need them most.
Valid for drop-ins to our After Care program from 3:30–6:00 PM.
Starting bid
Three SSS Express passes available
For families who already know the joy of SSS Express, this one hardly needs explanation.
For everyone else: SSS Express is our Middle School Business Math fundraiser featuring sub sandwiches, soups, sides, and sweets several times throughout the year.
Winning this certificate entitles one student to:
…every single time SSS Express is offered during the school year (3-4 times per school year).
A legendary lunch-path shortcut.
Starting bid
Three SSS Express passes available
For families who already know the joy of SSS Express, this one hardly needs explanation.
For everyone else: SSS Express is our Middle School Business Math fundraiser featuring sub sandwiches, soups, sides, and sweets several times throughout the year.
Winning this certificate entitles one student to:
…every single time SSS Express is offered during the school year (3-4 times per school year).
A legendary lunch-path shortcut.
Starting bid
Three SSS Express passes available
For families who already know the joy of SSS Express, this one hardly needs explanation.
For everyone else: SSS Express is our Middle School Business Math fundraiser featuring sub sandwiches, soups, sides, and sweets several times throughout the year.
Winning this certificate entitles one student to:
…every single time SSS Express is offered during the school year (3-4 times per school year).
A legendary lunch-path shortcut.
Starting bid
Three seasons available. This listing is for FALL (September, October & November).
Share your business or service directly with the DVWS community through a weekly half-page advertisement in the Da Vinci Waldorf School News.
This package includes:
An especially meaningful opportunity for community-connected businesses.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!