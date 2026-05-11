Da Vinci Waldorf School's Enchanted Forest Fundraiser













Donated by Margaret and Matt Myren—longtime DVWS community members and parents of four DVWS alumni





Gather friends or extended family for a four-night stay at a spacious and beautifully designed lake house in Beachwalk Resort—a charming beach community in Michigan City, Indiana.





Additional Photos: https://davinciwaldorfschool.org/fundraiser-spotlight-lake-house-getaway-beachwalk-resort/













This thoughtfully designed home comfortably sleeps 12–14 guests, with room for additional guests using pullouts and futons, and offers generous space to gather and unwind, with soaring ceilings, lofted living spaces, a large screened porch, wraparound decks, pond and lake views, and inviting shared living areas throughout.













Private amenities include a hot tub, golf cart, and fire pit.





Beachwalk Resort amenities include:

tennis

paddleboarding

kayaking

fishing

playgrounds

putting greens

volleyball

yoga

seasonal family activities





Spend your days exploring nearby beaches and dunes, relaxing on the porch with coffee or a book, gathering around the fire pit in the evening, or enjoying time together with multiple families or generations under one roof.





Located just minutes from Lake Michigan beaches, Indiana Dunes National Park and Nature Preserve, Warren Dunes, Lake Kai, the Washington Park Zoo and its historic lakeside observation tower, as well as the many restaurants, shops, and attractions of Michigan City.





Stay includes:

4 nights / 5 days

Accommodations for approximately 12–14+ guests

3 bedrooms + loft and basement sleeping and gathering spaces

Hot tub, golf cart, fire pit, screened porch, and outdoor deck areas









Sleeping arrangements include:

Upstairs sleeping loft with 2 queen beds, 2 twin beds, and extra twin mattresses

Main floor queen bedroom

Basement bunk room with lofted double bed, bunk bed, and trundle

Additional queen futon and queen sofa bed sleeping options

Dates to be arranged with the winning bidder.

Unavailable July 25–August 9, 2026