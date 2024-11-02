eventClosed

Rise Up and Paint: It Will Be a Hoot! A Casa BruMar Foundation Rise Up Scholarship Fundraiser at Pinot's Palette!

12976 Highland Crossing Dr suite d

Herndon, VA 20171, USA

Nest for Two
$130
Bring a friend to get a discount! Please consider adding an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout. Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia! (Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)
Join the Hootenanny!
$75
Price per painter if purchased day of the event. Please consider adding an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout. Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia! (Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)
Raffle Tickets (3)
$10
We will have raffles, but more details in the New Year... so if you want to get a head start... Please consider adding an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout. Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia! (Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)
Donation to Scholarship Fund
$10
Can't make it but want to donate? You can choose to donate an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout. Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia! (Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)

