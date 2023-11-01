Stronger Together Youth Support Group - Winter 2024

Stronger Together is a psychoeducational and peer support group for teens and young adults (age 14 - 22) that will introduce tools that can be used to navigate everyday challenges. Professional clinicians facilitate the 8 weekly sessions. Skills include interpersonal effectiveness, conflict resolution, self-determination and self-efficacy. The group emphasizes positive peer supports as a context for strengths-based growth. A light dinner will be served each evening. Regular weekly attendance is expected.

The group will meet in person on the following Tuesdays from 6:30-8:00pm:

Jan. 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, and March 5, 12, 2024

The group will focus on strengthening social engagement through conversation, and activities. The group will feature a topic each week related to issues teens and young adults often face such as mental health challenges, peer interactions, healthy relationships and boundaries, as well as other topics chosen by the group. The group will offer participants a chance to practice social skills, learn from one another, and get feedback from peers and group leaders. Group leaders will foster an environment of acceptance and members will share as much as little as they like.

Winter 2024 Stronger Together lead facilitator Karen Chaudhry, LCSW has over 20 years of experience working with children and families. She has led many groups and provided individual therapy for children, teens and adults. Karen works in the child welfare field and some of her expertise includes trauma, foster care, adoptive and kinship families. In addition, Karen has experience working with children and teens who are on the autism spectrum or have ADHD, depression, and anxiety.

Download FLYER HERE.