2024 Morristown Youth Football Golf Outing

4 players per team. Individual players ($75 per player) will be assigned to a team.
Hole Sponsor
$100
Includes your name on the tee. Sponsor may display products/services at hole (sponsor responsible for supplying table and personnel to man the table during the outing). Includes recognition in the program.
Food Sponsor
$500
Includes recognition at the event and in the program.
Cart Sponsor
$500
Includes your name on each of the golf carts. Includes recognition in the program.
Event Sponsor
$1,500
Includes recognition on printed material and advertising. Includes foursome. This sponsorship is exclusive.
