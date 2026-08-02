Socialites AgriVersity's Farm Shop

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Step into our thriving garden and experience where fresh food begins! During this guided 1-hour tour, you'll learn what we're growing, discover how we cultivate healthy fruits, vegetables, herbs, and greens, and hear the stories behind our sustainable growing practices. Ask questions, explore the garden up close, and connect with nature in a hands-on way.
The best part? At the end of your tour, you'll harvest and take home a basket filled with your favorite fresh produce from our garden (based on seasonal availability).
Perfect for families, friends, homeschool groups, and anyone who loves fresh food and learning where it comes from.
🌱 Book your Garden Tour today and enjoy the freshest harvest straight from our garden to your table!
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The list is provided so you pick your size and enter the amount. For multiple orders, add description in notes (Ex: 12 oz honey $15 3 oz BPollen $15 = $30 goes in the "enter amount") ( +1)
Have you always wanted to experience horseback riding but didn't know where to start? This beginner-friendly experience is the perfect introduction!
For a $50 donation per person, first-time riders will enjoy a guided experience designed to help you feel comfortable, confident, and connected with one of our beloved horses. Before you ride, you'll learn about horse behavior, safety, grooming, and how to properly interact with these incredible animals. Then, with the guidance of one of our experienced instructors, you'll enjoy a hands-on, guided horseback ride at a pace that's perfect for beginners.
Whether you're looking for a fun family outing, a unique date, a confidence-building activity, or simply want to spend time in nature, this experience is one you'll never forget.
Your experience includes:
📋 All participants are required to complete the registration and liability form before their scheduled ride. Please complete the form here:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf7NkJw6bv383GOIchPHWQE6DqXuwzJqzPPrDb9q3waNZd6Mw/viewform?fbclid=IwY2xjawQn1C1mZGlkFlAyllobYjSkmOQEVBXmTbWDL8sbvzRleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAwzNTA2ODU1MzE3MjgAAR7doMGl-FZlVEndw3UHwvdeyQWO4-h0gr5S1nh9NQWZ3u0mo5kk5woGfqDwaA_aem_xj_ibwcqwZs7ibcKWhxa4A
Socialites Network AgriVersity GENERAL LIABILITY WAIVER & RELEASE OF CLAIMS
Reserve your spot today and experience the joy of horseback riding while supporting The Socialites AgriVersity's educational programs. 🌿🐎
Refresh your body with a delicious blend of nature's finest ingredients! Our 77 Stash Alkaline Sour Sapple Sea Moss Lemonade is crafted to nourish, hydrate, and energize while delivering a bold tropical flavor you'll love. Every bottle is made with premium ingredients to support a healthy lifestyle—without compromising on taste.
Made with:
This refreshing drink is packed with ingredients that naturally provide:
Whether you're starting your morning, recovering after a workout, or looking for a refreshing afternoon pick-me-up, this lemonade is the perfect way to fuel your day with real ingredients.
Serving Instructions:
Taste the difference that fresh, natural ingredients can make. Grab your bottle of 77 Stash Alkaline Sour Sapple Sea Moss Lemonade today and enjoy wellness in every sip! 🍏🍈💚
Note: This beverage is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.
💜 Believe. Belong. Build. Purple Socialites Tee
More than just a T-shirt—it's a statement. The Believe. Belong. Build. Purple Socialites Tee represents community, leadership, and the spirit of growing together. Whether you're at a Socialites event, riding, volunteering, or simply showing your support, this shirt lets everyone know you're part of a movement that inspires connection and positive change.
Featuring our bold The Socialites logo on the front and our signature message—Believe. Belong. Build.—on the back, this premium tee is designed to stand out while keeping you comfortable all day long.
✨ Why You'll Love It:
🛒 Ordering Instructions:
Please enter your shirt size in the Notes section when placing your order. Youth and adult sizes are available while supplies last.
Wear the message. Represent the movement. Believe. Belong. Build. 💜
💜Official Socialites Riding Network Purple Tee
Represent the movement with our signature Socialites Riding Network T-shirt! Made for riders, supporters, and anyone who believes in building community through horses, agriculture, and outdoor experiences, this premium purple tee is as comfortable as it is stylish.
Whether you're at the barn, on the trail, attending an event, or simply showing your support, this shirt lets everyone know you're part of something bigger.
Features:
🛒 Ordering Instructions:
Please enter your shirt size in the Notes section when placing your order (Youth and Adult sizes available). Quantities are limited, so order yours today and wear your Socialites pride wherever you go!
More than a T-shirt—it's a symbol of connection, purpose, and community.
The Connected By The Root™ tee was created for people who believe that real growth starts from a strong foundation. Whether your roots are in agriculture, family, faith, education, or community service, this shirt is a reminder that we're stronger when we grow together.
Designed with our signature root graphic and subtle Socialites Ag sleeve detail, this premium tee blends comfort with a meaningful message. It's perfect for the farm, farmers markets, community events, trail rides, volunteer days, or everyday wear.
When you wear this shirt, you're not just representing a brand—you're representing a movement that values sustainability, leadership, education, and giving back.
Every purchase helps support Socialites AgriVersity's educational programs, agricultural experiences, youth development, and community outreach initiatives.
Simply type your size in the notes before checkout and join a community that's committed to planting seeds of opportunity, cultivating knowledge, and growing together.
Stay grounded. Stay connected. Stay rooted. 🌱
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!