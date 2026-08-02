Socialites AgriVersity's Farm Shop

🌿 1-Hour Garden Tour & Harvest Experience

Step into our thriving garden and experience where fresh food begins! During this guided 1-hour tour, you'll learn what we're growing, discover how we cultivate healthy fruits, vegetables, herbs, and greens, and hear the stories behind our sustainable growing practices. Ask questions, explore the garden up close, and connect with nature in a hands-on way.

The best part? At the end of your tour, you'll harvest and take home a basket filled with your favorite fresh produce from our garden (based on seasonal availability).

Perfect for families, friends, homeschool groups, and anyone who loves fresh food and learning where it comes from.

🌱 Book your Garden Tour today and enjoy the freshest harvest straight from our garden to your table!