Hermiston Cinco de Mayo Sponsorship Opportunities 2024

TO ALL OUR FRIENDS IN THE COMMUNITY



Friends of the Hermiston Hispanic & Latino Community:



Hermiston Cinco De Mayo, Inc is an IRS 503(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit corporation formed under the auspices of the City of Hermiston’s Hispanic Advisory Committee (HAC). Our organization is committed to adding positives to our community by using culture, diversity, unity, and celebration as a manner to give to others.

Like most great events, our organization made a presence in 2013. From humble beginnings, the Hermiston Cinco de Mayo Event began as a small six-hour celebration in downtown Hermiston. After successfully putting on this event in the years to follow, the festival outgrew Hermiston’s downtown, and we are now putting on this event on the largest platform Hermiston has to offer at Hermiston’s Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center (EOTEC).

Having grown from a six-hour event in downtown Hermiston, Hermiston Cinco de Mayo is now a two-day event at EOTEC. Thanks to our sponsors and contributors throughout the years, we have had over 4,500 individuals attend and enjoy our events, festivities, and entertainment in our 2019 Celebration.

For the years of 2020, 2021, and 2022, Hermiston Cinco de Mayo was forced to cancel the annual event in order to keep our community members safe. Thankfully, in 2023 we were able to ramp up the event once more. The event had a turnout of about 2,300 visitors various vendors and an impressive list of musical artists.

Hermiston Cinco De Mayo, Inc., would love to have you be part of this event by serving as a sponsor. Through your sponsorship of Hermiston Cinco De Mayo ‘s 2024 event, countless amount of community leaders, friends, and associates will benefit from your sponsorship. As a result of your sponsorship, this will help provide a substantial number of opportunities for your business by gaining exposure to the community at large, and at the same time supporting a great cause.

The different levels of sponsorship have been delineated on the pages to follow and since we are a non-profit organization, your contribution is tax deductible. With your help, the 2024 Hermiston Cinco De Mayo event will include a wide variety of live entertainment, giveaways, and food. Furthermore, we hope to provide multiple means of media to advertise and cover this event, including radio, print and social media. In all, with your financial contribution and our passion to give to our community, Hermiston Cinco De Mayo 2024 will be an enormous success.





The Cinco De Mayo directors and I thank you for considering this request.



Very truly yours,



Moises Lopez

President

Hermiston Cinco De Mayo, Inc.