Fun Fest 2024 Sponsorships

401 Park St

Pryor, OK 74361, USA

T-Shirt Sponsor
$300
Logo on Volunteer T-Shirts, as well as social media shout outs and your logo on all promotional materials.
Chill Zone
$500
Logo at Snow Cone Stand, as well as social media shout outs and your logo on all promotional materials.
Starlight Cinema
$1,000
Logo on Movie Screen Before Movie Starts, as well as social media shout outs and your logo on all promotional materials.
Bounce Land
$2,500
Logo at bounce house area, as well as social media shout outs and your logo on all promotional materials.
Cornhole Kings
$3,500
Logo at Cornhole Tournament, as well as social media shout outs and your logo on all promotional materials.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing