The Reading League- WA Membership Form

Sustaining Member (paid)
$35

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Sustaining Member: $35 (renews yearly)

Receive The Reading League National Newsletter, the Washington Chapter Quarterly Newsletter, access to exclusive events, and an invitation to the annual board meeting. 


Pre-service, New Teachers, Retired, or Para-Educators
$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Pre-service, New Teachers, Retired, or Para-Educators: $20 (renews yearly)

​Receive The Reading League National Newsletter, the Washington Chapter Quarterly Newsletter, and access to exclusive events. This reduced-rate membership is for pre-service teachers, retired teachers, para-educators, or new teachers with up to 2 years of service. 


Free member
free

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Free Member: Free (renews yearly)

Receive The Reading League National Newsletter, the Washington Chapter Quarterly Newsletter and access to chapter events posted on Youtube and our website.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing