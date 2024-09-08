The Reading League- WA Membership Form

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Sustaining Member: $35 (renews yearly)
Receive The Reading League National Newsletter, the Washington Chapter Quarterly Newsletter, access to exclusive events, and an invitation to the annual board meeting.
Pre-service, New Teachers, Retired, or Para-Educators: $20 (renews yearly)
Receive The Reading League National Newsletter, the Washington Chapter Quarterly Newsletter, and access to exclusive events. This reduced-rate membership is for pre-service teachers, retired teachers, para-educators, or new teachers with up to 2 years of service.
Free Member: Free (renews yearly)
Receive The Reading League National Newsletter, the Washington Chapter Quarterly Newsletter and access to chapter events posted on Youtube and our website.
