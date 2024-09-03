Sunnyvale Clear Bag Store

* Clear PVC * Polyester strap and trim * Zippered main compartment * Adjustable waist strap with buckle fits waist size up to 50 inches * Black corded zipper pulls * Dimensions: 5.5'h x 9.5'w x 1.5'd * Approx. 78 cubic inches Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under.
* This see-through tote meets the policies for stadiums, concerts and events that allow clear bags. * Clear PVC * Polyester webbing handles and trim * Dimensions: 11.75'h x 11.75'w x 5.75'd * Approx. 794 cubic inches Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under.
* Designed to meet the clear bag policies for stadiums, concerts and events, this pack is also useful in schools, airports and high-security workplaces. * Clear PVC * Polyester straps and trim * Zippered main compartment * Zippered front pocket * Adjustable, padded shoulder straps * Mesh side pocket * Dimensions: 15'h x 12'w x 4.25'd * Approx. 765 cubic inches Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under.
