Zelle Payment - Filipino American Foundation Of New Mexico Memberships 2024

"Any family unit living within a household that meets the qualifications established by the BOD and pays the prescribed membership dues. ● Children below 18 years of age who live with a family shall qualify as family members and will not be required to pay the prescribed membership dues."

"Any family unit living within a household that meets the qualifications established by the BOD and pays the prescribed membership dues. ● Children below 18 years of age who live with a family shall qualify as family members and will not be required to pay the prescribed membership dues."

seeMoreDetailsMobile