2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

Ten tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025
Your company logo included in promotional materials for 2025 Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Ball
Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a PowerPoint presentation shown on the closed circuit TVs at Anthony’s Ocean View during the cocktail hour
Opportunity to present Parade Ball Award to recipient with photo opportunities
Inside cover/full page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all attendees
Four tickets for family friendly VIP seating in the Grandstands on Parade day for your company employees and their families
Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
Your company logo will prominently display on an onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand on Parade Day
Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tri- color flags that hang from the light poles along the Parade route on Parade Day
Enjoy the evening with contemporary & Traditional Irish music by the acclaimed McLean Avenue Band •
Sponsorship level is non-exclusive
Photo Booth Sponsorship
$3,000
Who doesn’t love a Photo Booth? Our Photo Booth offers 2x6 print copies for all guests in the photo, free photo downloads, instant sharing by text, online gallery accessible by guests post-event • Sponsorship level is exclusive
- Your name or BUSINESS logo branded on all Photo Booth materials, including printed and digital pictures
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a PowerPoint presentation shown on the closed circuit TVs at Anthony’s Ocean View during the cocktail hour
- Your name or BUSINESS logo listed on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade website associated with the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a Social Media mention by @nhvparade
- 4 VIP passes for the Grandstand on Parade day
Band Sponsor
$1,500
Two tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025
Your company name or company logo prominently
displayed at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Ball
Your company name or company logo included in a
PowerPoint Presentation displayed at the ball at Anthony's Oceanview closed circuit television and displayed during the cocktail hour
Your company name or company logo included in a full
page ad in the Ball program book highlighting the band sponsorship
Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated
with Parade Ball
Four tickets for family friendly VIP Grandstand seating on parade day
for your company employees and their families
Cocktail Hour Sponsorship
$500
Kick of the night of right with a delicious drink & hors d’oeurves • Sponsorship level is non-exclusive
Your company name or company logo prominently displayed at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Ball Your company name or company logo included in a PowerPoint Presentation displayed at the ball on Anthony's Oceanview closed circuit TVs
Your company name or company logo included in a full page ad in the Ball Program book highlighting the cocktail hour sponsorship
Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated with Parade Ball
Two tickets for family friendly VIP Grandstand seating on parade day for your company employees and their families
