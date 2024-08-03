2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

Ten tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025 Your company logo included in promotional materials for 2025 Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Ball Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a PowerPoint presentation shown on the closed circuit TVs at Anthony’s Ocean View during the cocktail hour Opportunity to present Parade Ball Award to recipient with photo opportunities Inside cover/full page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all attendees Four tickets for family friendly VIP seating in the Grandstands on Parade day for your company employees and their families Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website Your company logo will prominently display on an onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand on Parade Day Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tri- color flags that hang from the light poles along the Parade route on Parade Day Enjoy the evening with contemporary & Traditional Irish music by the acclaimed McLean Avenue Band • Sponsorship level is non-exclusive

