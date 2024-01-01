LCIA Volunteer Opportunities

Join our volunteer team! 🌟
Make a difference, have a blast, and be a hero at the lake. No cape required! 🦸♀️🦸♂️
Discover exciting opportunities tailored to your interests and skills. From event planning to spreading smiles, there's a spot just for you.
It's as easy as pie :
- Fill out the form. Let us know your availabilities and interests.
- We'll send you emails with each new opportunity that matches your skills and interests.
- Come have fun with our dynamic team!
No fancy suits or secret identities needed. Your big heart and a little time are all you need to be a superhero. Don't wait for the bat signal—register now! Together, let's create a better world, one act of kindness at a time. Thank you for being a hero we can count on!