Harford County NAACP Branch 7019-B Membership / Renewal

New: Adult Membership
$30

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Adult (Ages 21 & older)

Renewal: Adult Membership
$30

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Adult (Ages 21 & older)

Youth Membership or Renewal
$10

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Youth (Ages 20 & under)

Lifetime: Junior
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Ages 13 & under: Payable in annual installments of $25 or more (email [email protected] for details)

Lifetime: Bronze
$400

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Ages 14-20: Payable in annual installments of $50 or more (email [email protected] for details)

Lifetime: Silver
$750

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Silver Life: Payable in annual installments of $75 or more (email [email protected] for details)

Lifetime: Silver (yearly)
$75

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

$75 due each year until $750 is reached.

Lifetime: Gold
$1,500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Available only to fully Paid Silver Members: Payable in annual installments of $150 or more (email [email protected] for details)

Diamond: Life
$2,500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Available only to fully paid Gold Members: Payable in installments of $250 or more (email [email protected] for details)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing