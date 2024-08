Join us as we unveil our publication chock full of art, creative writing and personal stories by adults with autism. We will be informing on the nonprofits next steps, asking for community input and playing a one hour trivia game hosted by Cheaters Never Prosper.

12:00 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Reading PA - 701 Penn St, Reading PA

On-site business food truck which employs individuals with autism with autism