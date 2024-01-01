Logo
Neill Elementary Parent Teacher Organization
Fall Festival - Trunk or Treat

3830 Harvest Corner Dr, Richmond, TX 77406, USA

Join us for the Neill Elementary School Fall Festival!

We'd love to have you support the Neill Elementary Community by hosting a trunk for trunk-or-treating at our 2nd annual Fall Festival. This year's theme is Monster Mash. So get your creative juices flowing on a fun and family friendly design.

We ask that you arrive to set up your trunk at 4:30 pm in the staff parking lot. The event will run from 5 pm - 8 pm. 

Mark your calendars for the Neill Elementary School Fall Festival and get ready for a night of unforgettable fun. We can't wait to see you there!



