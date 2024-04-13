Logo
Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)
2024 CLC Spring Fundraiser: The Future is Bright

2524 Hartsfield Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Thank you to our Ticket Sponsor, IMS Business

Going, Going, GONE! That's right! For the first time since the 'before times' we will come together as a community to enjoy a night out, raise a glass, and raise funds for our CLC Scholarship Fund through our beloved silent auction!  Come Party with a Purpose with us! 


You won’t want to miss this - on April 13th, 2024 from 6:30pm-9pm, The Future is Bright: Empower the Future and Watch it Grow Spring Fundraiser is taking place! We expect this to be a jam-packed, funky-fun event! We look forward to seeing you there!


Tickets are $25/each or $45/two. Event is age 18+ to attend and 21+ to drink. Activities include dancing, a community art project, as well as our silent auction! 


Tickets include two drink tickets and light fare options. 


Attire: From casual to dazzle, informally fabulous, fun, and funky! Be playful!


Select sponsorships are still available. Reach out to [email protected] for more information.



