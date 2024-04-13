2024 CLC Spring Fundraiser: The Future is Bright

Thank you to our Ticket Sponsor, IMS Business!

Going, Going, GONE! That's right! For the first time since the 'before times' we will come together as a community to enjoy a night out, raise a glass, and raise funds for our CLC Scholarship Fund through our beloved silent auction! Come Party with a Purpose with us!





You won’t want to miss this - on April 13th, 2024 from 6:30pm-9pm, The Future is Bright: Empower the Future and Watch it Grow Spring Fundraiser is taking place! We expect this to be a jam-packed, funky-fun event! We look forward to seeing you there!





Tickets are $25/each or $45/two. Event is age 18+ to attend and 21+ to drink. Activities include dancing, a community art project, as well as our silent auction!





Tickets include two drink tickets and light fare options.





Attire: From casual to dazzle, informally fabulous, fun, and funky! Be playful!





Select sponsorships are still available. Reach out to [email protected] for more information.







