2025 DAAA Golf Outing-SOLD OUT

The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition will via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 6-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. Practice at the range with our President & CEO. (Three Foursomes)
This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles.
A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.
Eagle Sponsor
$8,000
The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 4-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. (Two Foursomes)
This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles.
A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.
Birdie Sponsor
$5,000
The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 3-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. (Two Foursomes)
This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles.
A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.
Hole In One
$3,500
The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 4-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. (One Foursome)
This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles.
Company logo will also be placed the beverage cart.
A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.
Par Sponsor
$2,000
The company name/logo included on sponsorship signage, and recognition via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 2-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. (One Foursome)
This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles.
A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.
Bogey (Non-Golfer Package)
$1,000
Market your company name/logo at the event. Sponsoring logo is added to the beverage cart and this package includes two dinner tickets.
Note, this donation does not include golf.
Single Golfer
$350
Single Golfer—This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, 1 dinner ticket, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles.
A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.
Hole Signage
$250
Market your company with signage at one of our holes. (Individual hole sign donations will be placed on hole #2 - hole #17) Note, this donation does not include golf and dinner; only includes lunch.
Dinner at the Lochmoor Clubhouse
$200
Dinner at the Lochmoor clubhouse includes a gourmet meal with steak and salmon options by the in-house Chef, open top shelf bar, and dessert.
Note, this option does not include golf and lunch.
Platinum Sponsor
$20,000
Event marketing feature + social media & website recognition, 6-hole signage, podium acknowledgment, and reserved dinner seating. Practice at the range with our President & CEO. (Three Foursomes). Year-long recognition on DAAA’s website, social media networks and newsletters. 2 tickets with reserved seating to the 2025 DAAA Summer Cruise, 2 tickets with reserved seating to DAAA’s 2025 Glorifying Aging Fashion Show held at Michigan Central Station.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!