2025 DAAA Golf Outing-SOLD OUT

The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition will via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 6-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. Practice at the range with our President & CEO. (Three Foursomes) This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.

The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition will via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 6-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. Practice at the range with our President & CEO. (Three Foursomes) This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.

More details...