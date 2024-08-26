2025 IRHS Football Sponsors

Business Banner Sponsorship - NEW SPONSOR
Business Banner Sponsorship - NEW SPONSOR
$450
Business Banner Sponsorship - NEW SPONSOR This includes a listing in our program Your Business name will be recognized at all home games and on social media. Your Banner will be hung at every home game. You will receive a plaque to display at your business.
Business Banner Sponsorship - RENEWAL SPONSOR
Business Banner Sponsorship - RENEWAL SPONSOR
$400
Business Banner Sponsorship - RENEWAL SPONSOR This includes a listing in our program Your Business name will be recognized at all home games and on social media. Your Banner will be hung at every home game. You will receive a year plate to display at your business.
Football Program Ad - Quarter Page
Football Program Ad - Quarter Page
$100
Football Program Ad - Business Card AD
Football Program Ad - Business Card AD
$50
Touchdown Sponsor
Touchdown Sponsor
$50
Touchdown Sponsors: For home games only Varsity Games - 5 games FROSH Games - 4 games We will be contacting you to set up which game according to the order we received the form once the schedule has been finalized.
