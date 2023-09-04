Corporate and Friends of Allegiance Sponsorships

Friends of Allegiance
$25

BENEFITS YOU'LL RECEIVE: • Acknowledgement at events • Recognition at fundraisers and annual banquet

Bronze Level Sponsor
$100

BENEFITS YOU'LL RECEIVE: • Friend Level Benefits, plus: • VIP access at our Community Showcase Performance and Meet & Greet with performers • Sponsorship highlighted on website & social platforms

Silver Level Sponsor
$250

BENEFITS YOU'LL RECEIVE: • Bronze Level Benefits, plus: • Sponsor spotlight within our Team App • Two home show tickets • Company/family name announced at home show

Gold Level Sponsor
$500

BENEFITS YOU'LL RECEIVE: • Silver Level Benefits, plus: • A framed certificate of sponsorship • Two pancake breakfast fundraiser tickets

Platinum Level Sponsor
$1,000

BENEFITS YOU'LL RECEIVE: • Gold Level Benefits, plus: • Two tickets to our annual Spring Banquet. • Your company logo or family name prominently displayed at all events.

Diamond Level Sponsor
$2,500

BENEFITS YOU'LL RECEIVE: • Platinum Level Benefits, plus: • Exclusive digital sponsorship badge recognizing your contribution. • Company logo or family name prominently displayed on our equipment trailer.

