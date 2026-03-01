STREET DABKE WORKSHOP

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About this event
Fullerton, CA 92835, USA
2:00-3:30PM
A fun and energetic introduction to dabke for children.
Participants will learn basic steps, rhythm, and coordination while exploring the joy of dancing together.
This workshop focuses on:
• Basic dabke steps
• Rhythm and movement
• Teamwork and confidence
4:00-5:30PM
Designed for dancers with prior dabke experience who want to challenge themselves with more complex steps, formations, and musicality.
Participants will work on:
• Advanced footwork
• Faster combinations
• Choreography and group synchronization
6:30-8:00PM
This session blends traditional dabke with Samer’s Street Dabke style, focusing on rhythm, connection, and collective movement.
Perfect for:
• Beginners
• Community members
• Anyone who wants to dance together
This ticket allows participants to attend the Advanced Dabke Workshop and remain for the Community Street Dabke session later in the day.
This option is perfect for dancers who want to deepen their practice, learn more complex combinations, and continue dancing with the wider community.
$
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