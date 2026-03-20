DAC Mother's Day Jazz Brunch — Sponsorship Opportunity

Prominent logo placement on all event marketing materials; recognition during the event program and on event signage; two full-page sponsorship ads in the event program (Inside Front Cover & Back Cover); one printed copy of the event program; direct marketing to DAC's 500+ members; chapter website and social media recognition; one vendor table; and two complimentary event tickets. Ad submission due by April 20, 2026 to bit.ly/dacjazzsponsor.