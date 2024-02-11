2024 CV BOYS SOCCER SUPER BOWL POOL

Blocks are $25 each. Only 100 blocks total will be sold. 1 winner will be selected based on the score at the end of the 1st Quarter, Halftime, 3rd Quarter, and Final Score of this year's Super Bowl (taking place on February 11, 2024).





Block locations and numbers will be drawn at random. The completed football pool with block names and numbers will be emailed to you at least 24 hours before kickoff of this year's Super Bowl. All winners will be paid via check from the Chartiers Valley Boys Soccer Boosters after the game. Each block purchased can theoretically win up to 4 times.



As a reminder, if you have never participated in a football block pool before- the numbers shown on the pool determine the winner- which coincides with the ending digit of each team's score. So for example, if the score is AFC team 21 & NFC Team 35, the winner would be where the "1" on the AFC Side and the "5" on the NFC side intersect.





If you have any additional questions, please contact us at [email protected].











