Brian Besco's Energy Healing Workshops

Join us for an enlightening experience with Brian Besco, a Master Builder of heart-based higher-dimensional energy tools and the visionary behind Twistedsage Studios. Brian's Energy Healing Workshops are designed to empower you with basic yet profound energy healing techniques using his specially developed tools.





These workshops offer a unique blend of hands-on learning and spiritual growth, aimed at helping participants step into a new paradigm of transcending duality and achieving holistic well-being.





A portion of proceeds from this event will benefit Journey with Equus, supporting their mission of providing care and rescue for horses in need.





Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from one of the leading experts in the field of energy healing while contributing to a worthy cause!







