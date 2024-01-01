July "Lumen Printing" Workshop

LUMEN PRINTING - SATURDAY, JULY 6TH - 12-3PM - HELD AT EBPCO DARKROOM BY BRENNA HANSEN

Lumen prints are photograms made with the sun. This is a camera-less photography process that combines photographic paper and chemistry traditionally used in a darkroom setting with light and subject matter found outside. The results yielded from this open and experimental process are surprising and dynamic. In this workshop, we’ll introduce this alternative analog process, experiment with a variety of materials, and briefly cover DIY digital methods of presentation and archiving. No previous experience is required and all materials are included.