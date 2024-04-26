GWADA will host an Asian Intersectionality event in person at Compass Coffee (1401 Okie St NE, Washington DC). The venue has free street parking and paid garage parking, and is a 30-minute walk from the NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station.





The goal of this event is to explore diversity under the Asian/Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) umbrella and foster cultural learning and exchange. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss general Asian values, share personal stories, and explore the intersectionality of different identities, including but not limited to:

Born/raised in the USA versus Asian countries

Different Asian regions (East vs West vs South vs Southeast vs etc)

Older versus younger generations

Mixed races

Adoptees

LGBTQIA+

Any other topics that may be of interest to you

Event Agenda :

10 AM-11 AM: Coffee tour & tasting

11 AM-12 PM: Icebreaker activities

12 PM-1 PM: Lunch (Asian cuisine)

1-2 PM: Panel Discussion with panelists from different Asian regions

2-3 PM: Intersectionality activities (interactive exercises & group discussions)

Register by April 15th, 11:59 PM EST, and you will get a $5 voucher for next GWADA event or swag! F inal registration deadline is April 26, 2024, 11:59 PM EST .





Thank you to Sorenson for sponsorship, and Compass Coffee for hosting us!





NOTE : If you wish, there is an option to waive the Zeffy platform fee after purchasing a ticket. When you are in the “Summary” section of the ticket link, select “Other” in the drop-down under “Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!” and enter $0.







