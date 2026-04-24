A black and gold invitation for the Southern New Mexico Inaugural Physicians Gala features a black background with swirling gold accents and text detailing the event's date, time, and location.
Dona Ana County Medical Society

Hosted by

Dona Ana County Medical Society

About this event

DACMS Physicians Gala Sponsorship

680 E University Ave

Las Cruces, NM 88001, USA

👑 Presenting Partner- SOLD OUT
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

👉 VIP Hosted Table (10 guests)

👉 Top recognition + exclusive presenting visibility

👉 Access to private leadership gathering


💎 Diamond Partner- SOLD OUT
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

👉 VIP Hosted Table (8 guests)

👉 High-level visibility

👉 Access to leadership gathering

🥇 Gold Partner
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

👉 Reserved Table (6 guests)

👉 Event recognition

🥈 Silver Partner
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

👉 4 guest seats

👉 Recognition

🥉 Bronze Partner
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

👉 2 guest seats

👉 Recognition

🔴🔴 Table Sponsorship- 10 Seats
$1,600

👉 Group rate for 10 guest seats
👉 Your LOGO placed on the table

🔴 Table Sponsorship- 8 Seats
$1,400

👉 Group rate for 8 guest seats
👉 Your LOGO placed on the table

⚕️Medical Resident Table
$1,200

👉 Resident rate for 8 guest seats
👉 Your LOGO placed on the table

🎟 Individual Ticket- Early Bird
$175
Available until Jul 31
🎟 Individual Ticket- Late Registration
$200
Available until Aug 15
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