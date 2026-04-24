DACMS Physicians Gala Sponsorship

About this event
👉 VIP Hosted Table (10 guests)
👉 Top recognition + exclusive presenting visibility
👉 Access to private leadership gathering
👉 VIP Hosted Table (8 guests)
👉 High-level visibility
👉 Access to leadership gathering
👉 Reserved Table (6 guests)
👉 Event recognition
👉 4 guest seats
👉 Recognition
👉 2 guest seats
👉 Recognition
👉 Group rate for 10 guest seats
👉 Your LOGO placed on the table
👉 Group rate for 8 guest seats
👉 Your LOGO placed on the table
👉 Resident rate for 8 guest seats
👉 Your LOGO placed on the table
$
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