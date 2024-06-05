Sacramento Housing Alliance
SHA's 10th Annual Sacramento Regional Affordable Housing Summit
2030 W El Camino Ave
Sacramento, CA 95833, USA
SHA Member
$100
For individual and organizational members of the Sacramento Housing Alliance. Includes admission to our main event AND award ceremony at Antiquite Midtown.
SHA Non-Member
$150
Includes admission to our main event AND award ceremony at Antiquite Midtown.
SHA Award Ceremony Only
$25
For SHA's Annual Summit Award Ceremony ONLY. Antiquite Midtown (2114 P Street), 5:30-8:00pm.
