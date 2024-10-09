eventClosed

2024 WYFC Banquet

1 Meadowbrook Rd

New Windsor, NY 12553

addExtraDonation

$

Adult ticket
$45
Ages 12 and up
Child ticket (ages 2-12)
$35
Children other than the WYFC registered athlete.
WYFC Athlete
$10
2024 WYFC football player or cheerleader. The league will pay the additional $25.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing