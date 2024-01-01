June "Darkroom Photography Basics" (2 Day Intensive M/W)

This 2 day intensive is for those who are comfortable shooting 35mm film but have no previous experience in a black & white darkroom. Throughout the course, an instructor will guide you through the basics of darkroom processes, while focusing on your goals within the medium. Topics covered include processing black & white film, contact printing, and enlargement printing. Participants must bring an exposed but unprocessed roll of film to work with for the first class. All other materials for this course are available through EBPCO!





NOTE: This workshop DOES NOT include instruction on 35mm camera function. If you are looking to learn how to shoot film, please enroll in our 35mm Camera Basics workshop in June, then check back to enroll in this course in summer!





WORKSHOP SCHEDULE:





Monday, June 10th, 6pm-9:30pm - LESSON ONE: Basics of Black & White Film Processing

BRING: one exposed but unprocessed roll of HP5 35mm film to work with





Wednesday, June 12th, 6pm-9:30pm - LESSON TWO: Basics of Darkroom Printing