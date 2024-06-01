Summer Mixer 2024 Silent Auction

* Park Hopper Tickets
* Tickets cannot be returned or exchanged
* Tickets Expire December 18, 2024
The Linda Linda’s Growing Up Autographed LP Vinyl 2022
$80
auctionV2.input.startingBid
* Debut album
* Los Angeles-based, all-female punk band
* Signed by all four members; Bela Salazar (guitarist and vocalist) ; Eloise Wong (bassist); Lucia de la Garza (guitarist); Mila de la Garza (drummer)
Code Ninjas Camp - Silverlake
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
* Transform your child’s love for technology into an exciting learning adventure! Guided by a team of Code Senseis, Code Ninjas Camps empower kids to gain valuable tech skills and make new friends.
* Valid at Code Ninjas Camp in Silverlake
Limited Edition Andy Warhol/Alien Workshop Skate Board
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
* Fall/Holiday 2011 release
* Tyler Bledsoe Pro Model
* Black and White Ad Series
* 8″ width x 31.875″ length
Signed Shepard Fairey (Obey) Propaganda Print 2015
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
* 3 color Letterpress on 100% cotton archival paper with deckled edges.
* Artist proof. Signed and rare. OBEY publishing chop on bottom left corner.
* 10 inches x 13 inches, frame ready.
Voucher for 2 Reserved BenchSeats at the Hollywood Bowl 2024
$30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
* Good for two (2) complimentary reserved bench seat tickets to select Tuesday or Thursday night concerts.
* Voucher to be redeemed in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office beginning June 18, 2024
* Eligible concerts: July 17, September 11; or any Tuesday or Thursday night Los Angeles Philharmonic-produced concert, except July 2, July 4, August 27, September 24, and September 26.
* Dates may be excluded at any time at the discretion of the Box Office.
* Expiration: September 12, 2024
Gift Certificate to Farm Fresh to You
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
* Customize your size and type of produce
* Gift certificates do not expire and are redeemable by new and current customers.
* Gift certificates are not redeemable for cash
