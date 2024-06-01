Summer Mixer 2024 Silent Auction

* Good for two (2) complimentary reserved bench seat tickets to select Tuesday or Thursday night concerts. * Voucher to be redeemed in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office beginning June 18, 2024 * Eligible concerts: July 17, September 11; or any Tuesday or Thursday night Los Angeles Philharmonic-produced concert, except July 2, July 4, August 27, September 24, and September 26. * Dates may be excluded at any time at the discretion of the Box Office. * Expiration: September 12, 2024

* Good for two (2) complimentary reserved bench seat tickets to select Tuesday or Thursday night concerts. * Voucher to be redeemed in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office beginning June 18, 2024 * Eligible concerts: July 17, September 11; or any Tuesday or Thursday night Los Angeles Philharmonic-produced concert, except July 2, July 4, August 27, September 24, and September 26. * Dates may be excluded at any time at the discretion of the Box Office. * Expiration: September 12, 2024

seeMoreDetailsMobile