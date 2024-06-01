eventClosed

Summer Mixer 2024 Silent Auction

2 Disneyland Tickets item
2 Disneyland Tickets
$140

* Park Hopper Tickets * Tickets cannot be returned or exchanged * Tickets Expire December 18, 2024
The Linda Linda’s Growing Up Autographed LP Vinyl 2022 item
The Linda Linda’s Growing Up Autographed LP Vinyl 2022
$80

* Debut album * Los Angeles-based, all-female punk band * Signed by all four members; Bela Salazar (guitarist and vocalist) ; Eloise Wong (bassist); Lucia de la Garza (guitarist); Mila de la Garza (drummer)
Code Ninjas Camp - Silverlake item
Code Ninjas Camp - Silverlake
$75

* Transform your child’s love for technology into an exciting learning adventure! Guided by a team of Code Senseis, Code Ninjas Camps empower kids to gain valuable tech skills and make new friends. * Valid at Code Ninjas Camp in Silverlake
Limited Edition Andy Warhol/Alien Workshop Skate Board item
Limited Edition Andy Warhol/Alien Workshop Skate Board
$50

* Fall/Holiday 2011 release * Tyler Bledsoe Pro Model * Black and White Ad Series * 8″ width x 31.875″ length
Signed Shepard Fairey (Obey) Propaganda Print 2015 item
Signed Shepard Fairey (Obey) Propaganda Print 2015
$50

* 3 color Letterpress on 100% cotton archival paper with deckled edges. * Artist proof. Signed and rare. OBEY publishing chop on bottom left corner. * 10 inches x 13 inches, frame ready.
Voucher for 2 Reserved BenchSeats at the Hollywood Bowl 2024 item
Voucher for 2 Reserved BenchSeats at the Hollywood Bowl 2024
$30

* Good for two (2) complimentary reserved bench seat tickets to select Tuesday or Thursday night concerts. * Voucher to be redeemed in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office beginning June 18, 2024 * Eligible concerts: July 17, September 11; or any Tuesday or Thursday night Los Angeles Philharmonic-produced concert, except July 2, July 4, August 27, September 24, and September 26. * Dates may be excluded at any time at the discretion of the Box Office. * Expiration: September 12, 2024
Gift Certificate to Farm Fresh to You item
Gift Certificate to Farm Fresh to You
$10

* Customize your size and type of produce * Gift certificates do not expire and are redeemable by new and current customers. * Gift certificates are not redeemable for cash
Squishmallows Tinley Axolotl item
Squishmallows Tinley Axolotl
$3

* Rainbow tie-dye plush * Material: polyester * Weight: 1.8 pounds * Overall dimensions 11”inches (H) x 10” inches (W) x 9” inches (D) * Ages 3+

