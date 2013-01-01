Raffle to Empower the Next Generation

Welcome to our Empower the Next Generation raffle!





By participating in this raffle, you’re not only taking a chance to win an exciting prize, but you’re also supporting GreenLight Solutions’ mission and programs. We help students launch their sustainability careers and businesses go green.





What are we fundraising for?



Proceeds from this raffle will go directly towards our mission: To educate and empower the next generation of sustainability leaders. The Student-Led Sustainability Projects program partners students with local businesses to collaborate on sustainability projects. We impact the lives of 40 students and 4 businesses annually to help the students gain experience in the field and businesses gain a passionate, innovative team to advance their sustainability initiatives. We fill the applied learning gap and make sustainability inclusive to the local business community.





Eligibility:

- Federal guidelines state that raffle participants must be located in Arizona

- Participants must be 18 years of age

- Must be present at the event on May 3rd to receive prize





Exciting news! When we reach $3,500 in raffle ticket sales, our sponsor will donate an extra $1,000 to GreenLight Solutions student sustainability programs. Help us reach our goal!





THANK YOU for your contribution, and Good Luck!





- GreenLight Solutions, [email protected]







