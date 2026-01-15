Berryhill Daddy & Daughter Sweetheart Dance

Hosted by
Entry for 1 Daddy/Daughter Duo
Make her night extra special with this sweet little surprise 💕
Our Sweetheart Gift Bundle is the perfect add-on for students who want to bring a smile, a hug, and a keepsake all in one. Thoughtfully put together and budget-friendly, this bundle is a favorite every year — and quantities are limited.
Each bundle includes:
• 1 packaged rose
• 1 scrunchie / hair tie
• 1 teddy bear keychain
🎀 Scrunchie colors may vary
🌹 Rose color may vary
These are pre-order only so we can prepare everything with care. Once we sell out, we cannot guarantee extras — so don't wait!
Entry for Each Additonal Daughter
