Berryhill Daddy & Daughter Sweetheart Dance

Make her night extra special with this sweet little surprise 💕





Our Sweetheart Gift Bundle is the perfect add-on for students who want to bring a smile, a hug, and a keepsake all in one. Thoughtfully put together and budget-friendly, this bundle is a favorite every year — and quantities are limited.





Each bundle includes:

• 1 packaged rose

• 1 scrunchie / hair tie

• 1 teddy bear keychain





🎀 Scrunchie colors may vary

🌹 Rose color may vary





These are pre-order only so we can prepare everything with care. Once we sell out, we cannot guarantee extras — so don’t wait!Make her night extra special with this sweet little surprise 💕



