Hosted by

Birch Run Rotary Club

About this event

2026 Daddy Daughter Dance

12450 Church St

Birch Run, MI 48415, USA

Preschool - 1st Grade (1 daughter)
$25

Entry for Daddy & 1 Daughter to attend the Preschool-1st grade Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by the Birch Run Rotary Club from 1:30 PM-3:00PM.

Preschool - 1st Grade Additional Daughter
$15

Entry for an additional Daughter in the Preschool-1st grade to attend the Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by the Birch Run Rotary Club from 1:30 PM-3:00PM.

2nd Grade - 4th Grade (1 daughter)
$25

Entry for Daddy & 1 Daughter to attend the 2nd grade - 4th grade Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by the Birch Run Rotary Club from 4:00 PM-5:30 PM.

2nd Grade - 4th Grade Additional Daughter
$15

Entry for an additional Daughter in the 2nd - 4th grade to attend the Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by the Birch Run Rotary Club from 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

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