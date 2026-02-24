2026 Daddy Daughter Dance

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About this event
Entry for Daddy & 1 Daughter to attend the Preschool-1st grade Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by the Birch Run Rotary Club from 1:30 PM-3:00PM.
Entry for an additional Daughter in the Preschool-1st grade to attend the Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by the Birch Run Rotary Club from 1:30 PM-3:00PM.
Entry for Daddy & 1 Daughter to attend the 2nd grade - 4th grade Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by the Birch Run Rotary Club from 4:00 PM-5:30 PM.
Entry for an additional Daughter in the 2nd - 4th grade to attend the Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by the Birch Run Rotary Club from 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.
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