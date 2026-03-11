Daddy + Daughter Dance 2026 Volunteers

Scanning tickets at the door using your phone for those who purchased tickets in advance or assist with the purchase of admission for door sales.
This position's duty is usually complete prior to the conclusion of the event.
Scanning tickets at the door using your phone for those who purchased tickets in advance or assist with the purchase of admission for door sales.
This position's duty is usually complete prior to the conclusion of the event.
Crafting station
Free
Assist with craft.
Volunteers responsible for clean up of their station at the conclusion of the event.
Assist with craft.
Volunteers responsible for clean up of their station at the conclusion of the event.
Merchandise sales
Free
Sell merchandise items such as bracelets, bows, necklaces, etc. Does require ability to make change.
Volunteers responsible for clean up of their station at the conclusion of the event.
Sell merchandise items such as bracelets, bows, necklaces, etc. Does require ability to make change.
Volunteers responsible for clean up of their station at the conclusion of the event.
Photobooth Photographer
Free
Are you able to snap a photo on someones phone? Then this position is for you!
Are you able to snap a photo on someones phone? Then this position is for you!
Popcorn popper
Free
Our only snack during the event this year is popcorn, so we expect it to be pretty busy. You'll receive instructions on how to pop popcorn and are expected to clean machine at the conclusion of the event.
Our only snack during the event this year is popcorn, so we expect it to be pretty busy. You'll receive instructions on how to pop popcorn and are expected to clean machine at the conclusion of the event.
Liaison
Free
Our entry 'guide' helping people know the lay of the land
Our entry 'guide' helping people know the lay of the land
Face glitter station
Free
Apply swipes of facial glitter and glue. Volunteers responsible for clean up of their station at the conclusion of the event.
Apply swipes of facial glitter and glue. Volunteers responsible for clean up of their station at the conclusion of the event.
Add a donation for Foster the Family
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!