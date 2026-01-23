KBCC Day School

Hosted by

KBCC Day School

About this event

Daddy Daughter Dance

355 Glenridge Rd

Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA

Daddy & Daughter Ticket
$50

This ticket includes entry for one adult and one child to the Daddy & Daughter Dance Night.


Includes:

  • Access to the event
  • Dancing, desserts, and photo moments
  • A sweet, memory-making evening together

👉 One ticket per Daddy–Daughter pair.

Additional Child Ticket
$25

For families bringing more than one child.

This ticket adds entry for one additional child from the same family to join the Daddy & Daughter Dance Night.

Adult Supporter Ticket
$30

This ticket is for parents, caregivers, or family members who would like to attend and support the event.


Adult supporters are welcome to enjoy the atmosphere, assist young children, and be part of this special evening.

Add a donation for KBCC Day School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!