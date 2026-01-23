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About this event
This ticket includes entry for one adult and one child to the Daddy & Daughter Dance Night.
Includes:
👉 One ticket per Daddy–Daughter pair.
For families bringing more than one child.
This ticket adds entry for one additional child from the same family to join the Daddy & Daughter Dance Night.
This ticket is for parents, caregivers, or family members who would like to attend and support the event.
Adult supporters are welcome to enjoy the atmosphere, assist young children, and be part of this special evening.
$
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