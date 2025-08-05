Cogburn Woods Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Cogburn Woods Elementary PTO

About this event

Enchanted Garden Daddy Daughter Dance

13080 Cogburn Rd

Milton, GA 30004, USA

General Admission Ticket
$50

🎟️ General Admission – Includes entry for one male adult (dad, grandpa, uncle, or special guest) and one CWE daughter. Enjoy a magical night filled with dancing to a live DJ, fun in the photo booth, tasty pizza, a sweet candy bar, and more surprises you won’t want to miss! 💃🕺📸🍕🍭🎶

Additional Daughter Ticket
$5

Includes admission for additional CWE daughter(s) and access to all the fun: dancing, photo booth, pizza, candy bar, and more! 🎉🍕📸💃

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