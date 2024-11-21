Dade vs Broward All Star Showcase Sponsorship

- Event Naming Rights
- Full Page Ad in Event Program
- Logo on All Event Materials
- Trophy Presentation Ceremony
- Press Release and Media Coverage
- Eight (8) Social Media Posts
- 200 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
- Event Naming Rights
- Full Page Ad in Event Program
- Logo on All Event Materials
- Trophy Presentation Ceremony
- Press Release and Media Coverage
- Eight (8) Social Media Posts
- 200 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
Silver Level
$5,000
- Logo on Event Website and Social Media
- Logo on Event Banners
- Half Page Ad in Event Program
- Four (4) Social Media Posts
- On Field Activation
- 100 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
- Logo on Event Website and Social Media
- Logo on Event Banners
- Half Page Ad in Event Program
- Four (4) Social Media Posts
- On Field Activation
- 100 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
Bronze Level
$2,500
- Logo on Event Website and Social Media
- Logo on Event Banners
- Quarter Page Ad in Event Program
- Two (2) Social Media Posts
- 50 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
- Logo on Event Website and Social Media
- Logo on Event Banners
- Quarter Page Ad in Event Program
- Two (2) Social Media Posts
- 50 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
Donate 200 Tickets To Local Youth Parks
$2,500
200 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
200 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
Donate 100 Tickets To Local Youth Parks
$1,500
100 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
100 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
Donate 50 Tickets To Local Youth Parks
$1,000
50 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
50 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
Add a donation for BEYOND THE GOALPOSTS INC
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!