Dade vs Broward All Star Showcase Sponsorship

Gold Level
$10,000
- Event Naming Rights - Full Page Ad in Event Program - Logo on All Event Materials - Trophy Presentation Ceremony - Press Release and Media Coverage - Eight (8) Social Media Posts - 200 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
Silver Level
$5,000
- Logo on Event Website and Social Media - Logo on Event Banners - Half Page Ad in Event Program - Four (4) Social Media Posts - On Field Activation - 100 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
Bronze Level
$2,500
- Logo on Event Website and Social Media - Logo on Event Banners - Quarter Page Ad in Event Program - Two (2) Social Media Posts - 50 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
Donate 200 Tickets To Local Youth Parks
$2,500
200 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
Donate 100 Tickets To Local Youth Parks
$1,500
100 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
Donate 50 Tickets To Local Youth Parks
$1,000
50 Tickets Donated to Local Youth Parks
