Dade vs Broward Showcase

Miami

FL 33147, USA

EARLY BIRD PRICE
$10
Available until Dec 1

Get ready for a full day of football action at the Dade vs Broward Showcase, proudly sponsored by adidas. Your ticket gives you access to every game on the schedule (5), featuring:

  • 11u Showcase Game (Miramar vs TBA)
  • 12u Showcase Game (Miami Gardens vs Ft Myers)
  • 8th Grade All-Star Game
  • Girls Flag All-Star Game
  • Senior All-Star Game

Beyond the action on the field, fans can enjoy food trucks, music, and a family-friendly atmosphere filled with fun throughout the day. One ticket gives you access to it all.

Add a donation for BEYOND THE GOALPOSTS INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!