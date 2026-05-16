Dads Dream Tool Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Here is a description for the Dad basket:
🎟️ Dad’s Dream Tool & Whiskey Basket 🎟️
The ultimate raffle package for the handyman, garage king, and “I can fix that” dad! Whether he’s tackling home projects or relaxing after the job is done, this basket has him covered.
🔧 Includes:
✨ DeWalt 20V drill
✨ Drill bit set
✨ Utility knives
✨ Work gloves
✨ Safety goggles
✨ Work lights
✨ WD-40
✨ Utility drain snake tool
✨ Bottle of Old Forester bourbon
Perfect for DIY dads, tool lovers, and anyone who enjoys a little whiskey with their weekend projects! 🛠️🥃 Grab your tickets for a chance to win this powerhouse basket!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!