Dads of Down syndrome's Silent Auction

Enjoy a premier golf experience with a threesome at Olympic Hills Golf Club, one of Minnesota’s most celebrated private courses. Gather two friends or colleagues and take on a beautifully maintained championship layout known for its scenic views, exceptional conditions, and outstanding hospitality.





As a bonus, each golfer will take home a hat, the perfect way to remember a day spent on one of the Twin Cities’ finest fairways.





Whether you're entertaining clients, celebrating with friends, or simply treating yourself to a great round of golf, this package is sure to be a winning bid. ⛳🏌️‍♂️🏌️‍♀️🏌️‍♂️