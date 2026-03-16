Dads of Down syndrome's Silent Auction

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3-Month Life Time Signature Family Membership
*Cannot be redeemed by a current member or previous member who has canceled their membership less than two years prior to event date.
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Sting brings his captivating performances to the historic Orpheum Theatre - Minneapolis for two special evenings in Minneapolis, MN. Experience the legendary artist's rich catalog on October 13, 2026, OR October 14, 2026 (date TBD), with the show starting at 8:00 PM. This concert offers an intimate opportunity to witness Sting's iconic artistry live in the heart of Minneapolis.
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Josh Johnson’s Comedy Band Camp is a stand up and live music experience that brings together all the community of being in one big band and all the nostalgia of summer camp. This is the camp experience Josh never had so he made it for you. Josh will be performing at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis August 14-16.
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Indulge in an unforgettable evening at NOLO's Kitchen & Bar with a private 5-course chef-curated dining experience for six guests, perfectly paired with handcrafted cocktails at each course. Gather friends, family, or colleagues for a night of exceptional cuisine, creative cocktails, and lasting memories.
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Enjoy a premier golf experience with a threesome at Olympic Hills Golf Club, one of Minnesota’s most celebrated private courses. Gather two friends or colleagues and take on a beautifully maintained championship layout known for its scenic views, exceptional conditions, and outstanding hospitality.
As a bonus, each golfer will take home a hat, the perfect way to remember a day spent on one of the Twin Cities’ finest fairways.
Whether you're entertaining clients, celebrating with friends, or simply treating yourself to a great round of golf, this package is sure to be a winning bid. ⛳🏌️♂️🏌️♀️🏌️♂️
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Treat yourself to an exceptional shopping experience with a $350 gift card to R.F. Moeller in St. Paul. Whether you choose a timeless piece for yourself or you're shopping for a special someone, this gift card gives you the flexibility to find one-of-a-kind jewelry!
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Your trash cans stink! Literally! They stink because they are crawling with nasty bacteria. MetroWash Trash Can Cleaners’ state-of-the-art trucks use high-pressure hot water hoses to sanitize your smelly trash, recycling, compost, and yard waste cans inside and out. Good for up to 4 cans.
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Don't miss your chance to witness one of college football's most exciting matchups as the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Michigan Wolverines on October 3rd. Enjoy two tickets to this highly anticipated Big Ten showdown and experience the energy, tradition, and unforgettable atmosphere of game day at Huntington Bank Stadium. Whether you're a lifelong fan or simply love the excitement of college football, this is a game you won't want to miss!
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Celebrate baby’s favorite first food! Basket includes a 12mo “Loved” onesie, a 2T Cheerios Safari tee, a Cheerios hand drum snack container, a Cheerios mealtime set, a Cheerios playbook, a Cheerios coloring activity placemats, and your very own box of Cheerios! The perfect gift for your smallest loved ones.
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Treat yourself to a professional haircut and style with Jeannie Joyce at The Hair District in St. Louis Park. Whether you're ready for a bold new look or simply need a refresh, this haircut experience offers personalized attention and expert care. Perfect for anyone looking to boost their confidence and look their best with a polished, updated style.
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Indulge in a little well-deserved self-care with a relaxing manicure and pedicure experience. Sit back, unwind, and enjoy professional nail care that will leave your hands and feet feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and beautifully polished. Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or simply treating yourself, this spa experience is the perfect way to relax and recharge.
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Experience the next generation of performance with the redesigned 2025 Scotty Cameron Studio Style Newport 2. Featuring a new Studio Carbon Steel face insert, innovative chain-link face milling, and precision-milled 303 stainless steel construction, this iconic putter delivers exceptional feel, sound, and consistency. Enhanced with customizable tungsten weights, a refined tri-sole design, and premium Scotty Cameron accessories, it's a modern classic built for golfers seeking tour-level performance.
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Treat yourself to expert skincare and a little well-deserved self-care with a gift card to Face Foundrie. Known for its cutting-edge facial services and welcoming, all-inclusive approach, Face Foundrie helps you look and feel your best. Whether you're refreshing your skincare routine or indulging in a relaxing facial, this is your opportunity to put your best face forward.
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This luxurious faux fur blanket is the softest blanket you will ever own. Add this stylish, cozy piece to your home and you'll never want to leave! 80x90 inches; Color: Smoky Skies
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Enjoy a basket full of Trader Joe's favorited items!
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Calling all whiskey lovers! This basket includes a stunning decanter, lowball glasses, and a bottle of whiskey.
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Keep the good times going long after the sun goes down with this propane patio heater. Perfect for backyard gatherings, fall evenings, and outdoor entertaining, this stylish heater provides warmth and comfort so you can enjoy your outdoor space in every season. Cozy up and make the most of Minnesota's beautiful evenings!
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Elevate any outfit with this beautiful purse that perfectly blends fashion and function. Whether for everyday use or special occasions, this versatile accessory offers timeless style and practical convenience. Treat yourself or someone special to a chic addition to any wardrobe.
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Gather up to 10 guests for a private tour of the historic Faribault Mill led by the CEO. Discover how raw wool is transformed into the iconic blankets and throws that have made Faribault Mill a Minnesota treasure for more than 150 years. Explore the factory floor, learn about the craftsmanship behind every product, and hear firsthand about the mill's rich history and enduring legacy.
After the tour, enjoy an exclusive 20% discount in the Faribault Mill store and take home a piece of authentic American craftsmanship. This unique experience is perfect for history buffs, design enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates quality made to last.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!