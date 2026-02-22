Dads Of Parker

Hosted by

Dads Of Parker

About this event

Dads Of Parker 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - April 4, 2026

10795 Victorian Dr

Parker, CO 80138, USA

0-2 Age Group
Free

General Admission - Please sign up with how many kids will be collecting eggs. This will also be redeemable for a free raffle ticket to our gift basket giveaways!

3-5 Age Group
Free

General Admission - Please sign up with how many kids will be collecting eggs. This will also be redeemable for a free raffle ticket to our gift basket giveaways!

6-7 Age Group
Free

General Admission - Please sign up with how many kids will be collecting eggs. This will also be redeemable for a free raffle ticket to our gift basket giveaways!

8-10 Age Group
Free

General Admission - Please sign up with how many kids will be collecting eggs. This will also be redeemable for a free raffle ticket to our gift basket giveaways!

11+ Age Group
Free

General Admission - Please sign up with how many kids will be collecting eggs. This will also be redeemable for a free raffle ticket to our gift basket giveaways!

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